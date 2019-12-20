NCC isn't closing door on LeBreton arena — yet

The National Capital Commission (NCC) confirms it's still open to the possibility of an NHL arena on LeBreton Flats, but so far there have been no takers.

In a year-end interview, NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum said he hasn't spoken to Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk since taking office in early February, around the same time a development deal involving Melnyk fell apart in spectacular fashion.

Nevertheless, the NCC's official plan for the site, released last month, continues to set aside space for an "event centre" there.

"We've actually penciled in an actual location where we could imagine an arena being, and we've said we're flexible if there is an interest right now to build an arena. We're patient," Nussbaum said. "We can wait a number of years."

Nussbaum said the NCC has been sending signals, but there's been no evidence the message is getting through to anyone.

"Although we haven't been approached yet, we are communicating the fact that we're very much open to that possibility," he said.

Although Nussbaum said there's no hard deadline, he suggested if an arena bid hasn't materialized within five years, the plan might change and the site could become home to a mixed neighbourhood.

Melnyk was on the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre for his annual Skate for Kids on Friday, but refused to answer questions from reporters.