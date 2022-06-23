Lease for new NHL arena still set to be signed by the fall, NCC says

The National Capital Commission has met with several prospective buyers of the Ottawa Senators hockey team, and still hopes to reach a deal this fall — with new team owners — to lease land at LeBreton Flats for a new arena.

The commission's board received a brief update at its meeting Thursday about developments taking place at that large site in Ottawa's core, including the parcel set aside along Albert Street for a major events centre.

Even as serious negotiations take place about the sale of the NHL team, the Senators-led Capital Sports Development Inc. is simultaneously continuing its discussions with the NCC about the design of the LeBreton site, board members heard. Capital Sports signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the NCC in June 2022 to build an arena, before the team was put up for sale.

Capital Sports had also asked the NCC to meet with various bidders to ensure a "smooth transition and working relationship with the new owners," the NCC's chief of planning and consultation for the LeBreton project, Laura Mueller, told the board.

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, and land developer Chris Bratty of the Remington Group, visited the NCC's Elgin Street headquarters on March 30.

They aren't the only ones, but NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum declined to say exactly how many groups have had such talks.

The MOU from last June does allow for flexibility regarding the size of the site dedicated to an arena, Nussbaum said, and he remains confident prospective owners want to build at LeBreton.

"We're certainly hearing a lot of interest from a lot of the groups that are short-listed in the process," said Nussbaum.