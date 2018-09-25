NCC aiming to fix 'patchwork' approach to protecting trees

The National Capital Commission is vowing to come up with a uniform strategy to protect the trees that cover nearly three-quarters of its lands.

NCC staff told the board of directors Thursday there's currently only a "patchwork" of policies and practices to manage its forests, many of which are stressed by disease and extreme weather.

The emerald ash borer infestation forced the removal of 70,000 ash trees since 2013, while thousands of elms have also been lost to Dutch elm disease since 2000.

Trees in the capital region face other foes, too, including road salt and urban sprawl.

The NCC has had to cut down 70,000 trees infested with the emerald ash borer in the past six years, including these trees removed along the Rideau River in 2014. (CBC)

The NCC, along with the cities of Ottawa and Gatineau, recently produced a comprehensive tree survey of the region, and plans to do more mapping to figure out the right places to plant the right trees.

At Thursday's meeting, the board heard the NCC does a decent job of protecting its forests with limited funds, especially in light of recent tornadoes and flooding.

"I can't tell you how important I think this is," said NCC board member Larry Beasley, who urged staff to make sure the urban areas are planted with diverse species of trees.

The NCC is planning further consultation with Algonquin First Nations, and will conduct online public consultation in the spring. Its five-year forest strategy is expected to come to the board for approval in September 2020.