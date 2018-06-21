Terrasses de la Chaudière redesign approved by NCC

The National Capital Commission has approved a proposed redesign of the Terrasses de la Chaudière office complex in Gatineau.

The NCC studied three options for the project, which it says will improve the pedestrian experience, create a more healthy workplace and improve exterior illumination at the complex.

Ultimately, the NCC's board of directors approved the Landscape Solution option.

The NCC says the plan will open up the complex's inner courtyard — which is currently closed — in order to encourage public use of the space.

The National Capital Commission has been working with Public Services and Procurement Canada to revamp the exterior of the office complex, where more than 6,000 public servants work.

Last October, the federal government awarded a $3.9-million contract to the Provencher Roy-NORR consortium to design and manage the recladding of the complex.

Built in 1978, the 30-floor complex serves as headquarters for Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, Canadian Heritage, the Canadian Transportation Agency and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).