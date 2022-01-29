Ottawa prepares for thousands of vehicles, pedestrians to arrive with truck convoy

Traffic disruptions in Ottawa are expected to peak Saturday with the main demonstration of the truck convoy planned for noon on Parliament Hill.

Originally planned against vaccine mandates in the trucking industry, the protest has attracted international attention and grown to become a wider demonstration against the federal government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa police could not say for sure Friday evening how many vehicles are coming, but acting deputy chief Trish Ferguson said at least a couple thousand are expected.

She said the line of vehicles on Highway 417 was an estimated seven kilometres long.

"The numbers change, the numbers swell in a province and they shrink while they cross the provincial border. They swell as they go through cities, particularly large regions, and they drop off," said Chief Peter Sloly in a media briefing Friday.

Because of that "accordion effect," Sloly said police can't predict numbers until they're all in the city — and they're coming from all directions.

Police are also expecting around 5,000 pedestrians from Gatineau, Que. to make their way to Parliament Hill today.

No road closures planned for major arteries

Plans are in place for traffic disruption and parking, police said, as they have been in constant communication with the captains of the convoys.

But there's going to be gridlock downtown this weekend, and residents should expect that to have impacts across the city.

"The stated goal of demonstrators is to disrupt traffic, to bring attention to their cause," Ferguson said.

Protesters have been directed to use the Pinecrest Road entrance to the Highway 417, the Kent exit, and the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, police say.

Ferguson said there's no plan to shut any major arteries, but police will reduce the number of available lanes on certain streets, many in the downtown core.

If plans change and full road closures are necessary, the public will be notified, she added.

The City of Ottawa has an interactive traffic map where residents can check on lane and road closures here .

Quebec police try to keep people from standing on the Trans-Canada Highway between Montreal and Ottawa on Friday as they wait for a convoy protesting federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates to pass through Rigaud, Que. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press)

"For those of you living or working in the downtown core, we understand your concerns and we are working to lessen the impacts on your lives, but there will be significant impacts,' Sloly said.

The impacts won't just be for drivers: police said pedestrians and cyclists may also be rerouted for safety reasons.

Several businesses in the vicinity have also made the decision to shut for the weekend.

WATCH | Ottawa police warn people to avoid downtown core this weekend

Ottawa police warn people to avoid downtown core this weekend Duration 1:01 Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said that the demonstrations against vaccine mandates for truck drivers that are expected to happen in the city this weekend will require a large-scale response from police to ensure safety. He advised Ottawa residents and visitors to limit any business they have in the downtown area over the weekend. 1:01

Snow removal paused, bus routes shifted

The City of Ottawa has paused all snow removal and asks residents not to request routine snow removal. It says it intends to restart removal as soon as it makes sense to do so.

Waste collection services should not be interrupted, the city said.

OC Transpo has rerouted its Rideau Station bus service to Mackenzie King Bridge. Its westbound Queen Street bus service, including Parliament Station, will move to Albert Street, while eastbound service will relocate to Slater Street.

Other detours may be announced throughout the weekend, OC Transpo said. Service disruptions can be found here.

Residents should also expect to see more police and emergency crews throughout the downtown and on highways this weekend.

Although the main demonstration is planned for Saturday, police aren't certain how long protesters will linger.

"We will certainly be extremely concerned should there still be a large set of demonstrations happening in the city of Ottawa, in the downtown core, as we resume a normal workweek," said Kim Ayotte, the general manager of emergency and protective services.

Ottawa Public Health has also closed its vaccine clinic at the University of Ottawa this weekend due to the disruptions.