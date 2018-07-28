'Courage and determination': Nature museum launches exhibition on female scientists

More than 20 female scientists are the focus of a new exhibition at the Canadian Museum of Nature that showcases their groundbreaking work and contributions.

These women had so much passion and so much curiosity. - Nicole Dupuis , Canadian Museum of Nature's content developer

The exhibition, titled Courage and Passion: Canadian Women in Natural Sciences, profiles both the women who broke barriers to pursue their love of science and their resulting discoveries.

It opened in Ottawa on Saturday.

"Most people don't know the women scientists that have changed the face of science in Canada," said Nicole Dupuis, content developer for the museum.

"[The exhibition] gives the historical context of the courage and determination that it took for them to do that work," she added. "These women had so much passion and so much curiosity. They went against all of the social norms."

This nearly five-metre-tall giraffe skeleton pays tribute to zoologist Anne Innis Dagg, one of the women featured in the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibition on trailblazing female Canadian scientists. (Radio-Canada )

Paving the way

In addition to celebrating the scientific achievements of Canadian women, the exhibition also draws attention to the gender-based policies they had to overcome to succeed professionally.

One such policy prevented married women from holding full-time federal government jobs unless their husbands were unable to work.

The policy was in place from 1920 until 1955, and served as a barrier to the careers of several Canadian scientists — including nuclear physicist Harriet Brooks, who worked with Nobel Prize recipient Marie Curie in Paris.

A letter outlying the ban is showcased at the museum.

The exhibition also features a nearly five-metre-tall giraffe specimen that serves as an ode to the work of zoologist of Anne Innis Dagg, who worked from the 1940s onward.

"She was one of the first western scientists to go to South Africa and do research on giraffes in their natural habitats," said Cindy Stelmackowich, the exhibition's curator and a professor with Carleton University's gender studies department.

"The social norms about women travelling on their own [meant such work] was seen as socially unacceptable."

The exhibition profiles geologist Alice Wilson, who — when told women were not allowed to conduct fieldwork with male colleagues — decided to map 16,000 square kilometres of her local area by foot, bicycle, car and even canoe.

It also features the plant albums belonging to naturalist Catharine Parr Traill, one of the first women to publish works on Canada's climate, plants and animals.

The exhibition Courage and Passion: Canadian Women in Natural Science showcases the work of writer and naturalist Catharine Parr Traill, one of the first to publish work on the country's plants, animals and climate. (Radio-Canada)

Showcasing the past — and the future

The exhibition explores history dating back thousands of years, featuring Indigenous knowledge about plants and medicine and the impact that knowledge has had on Canada.

It also looks to the future, showcasing contemporary female scientists in Canada like marine biologist Kathy Conlan and astronaut Julie Payette — now the country's Governor General.

The exhibition's organizers hope it will teach young girls about the career paths available in the world of science, many of which wouldn't be possible without the trailblazing work of the women being profiled.

"I really believe there are a lot of problems facing the world today, and scientists are the ones who find the solutions ... It's really only through a wider diversity of minds coming together to solve those problems that we are going to be able to have a better world," Dupuis said.

"Encouraging girls and women to consider going into science really benefits everybody."

Courage and Passion: Canadian Women in Natural Sciences runs until March 31, 2019 at the McLeod Street museum.

A "living library" that allows museum-goers to interact with staff and researchers is also taking place there this weekend.