National strategy on violent crime needed, experts say

Police, politicians and crime prevention experts are calling for a national strategy to stem the growing tide of violence in municipalities across Canada, including this one.

Earlier this month, Radio-Canada travelled to Glasgow, Scotland, where officials have taken a holistic approach to solving an epidemic of street violence, treating it as a public health problem rather than a crime wave.

After adopting its public health model, Glasgow saw a 37 per cent decline in violent crime in the decade between 2007 and 2017.

Ottawa police Insp. Carl Cartright believes the Scottish city was able to achieve those results because different levels of government cooperated toward the same goal.

"In Glasgow, the country itself has decided that change is needed. We are not yet in that state in Canada," Cartright said in a French-language interview. "We need a national change."

Coun. Mathieu Fleury says that for a strategy like Glasgow's to be effective here, we need a renewed focus on housing. 1:00

A new approach

Nancy Worsfold, executive director of Crime Prevention Ottawa, said the provincial and federal governments need to reconsider how they fund crime prevention strategies.

"There is always a need for provincial and federal government investments in crime prevention," Worsfold said in French. "But we would like to see more investment in social interventions."

Coun. Mathieu Fleury, whose Rideau-Vanier ward has seen its fair share of the rising violence, agreed it's time to review how responsibilities are divided between the three levels of government, but stressed affordable housing must be an integral part of any solution.

"The reality is, for it to work you still need the base of any effort [to be] the key to an apartment," Fleury said.

'Outdated' models

Both Fleury and Worsfold believe the tendency to "silo" those underlying issues lies at the root of the problem, and would prevent the implementation of the Glasgow model here.

Legislation preventing the sharing of private information between various stakeholders would further complicate the adoption of the Scottish approach, Worslfold said.

That can leave cities with enforcement and incarceration as the only tools at their disposal.

"I can put so many people in jail, but I will not stop this problem," Worsfold said.

"We have models that are outdated," Fleury agreed. "Glasgow demonstrates a much more comprehensive approach that is relevant, which is important."