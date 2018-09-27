National Arts Centre ushers in new era with uniform refresh

The National Arts Centre has a major facelift inside and out, now the uniforms the building's ushers wear are being pulled into the present.

The ushers will start wearing the new uniforms next week, the first time designs have been replaced in 30 years.

Genevieve Laforce stands beside the current uniform, which has been the standard for 30 years. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Anna Thornton, the centre's human resources manager, said they have been putting the change off for a long time.

She said they didn't want to just order out of a catalogue so they had to wait to spend the $36,000 this replacement will cost.

"We were waiting for just the right time, for just the right moment," she said.

"The NAC is always putting money into what is on the stages and from an operational perspective, [the new uniforms were] a challenge."

Shawn Hewson, creative director with Bustle Clothing and designer of the new uniforms, stands beside one of the historic examples the NAC has. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

The uniforms feature charcoal grey pants and suit jackets, blue ties and a white shirt with a unique design.

Shawn Hewson, creative director with Bustle Clothing, said the design on the shirt is a hexagon pattern that will be familiar to anyone who has been in the building.

"This hexagonal shape is all over the NAC and as soon as I saw it, I thought we had to work that into the uniform," he said.