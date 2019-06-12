NAC cuts training program for young musicians

The National Arts Centre has cancelled a longstanding program for young musicians that helped train the next generation of orchestra soloists.

The Young Artists Program , created by former NAC Orchestra conductor Pinchas Zukerman, is currently in its 21st year.

It has trained soloists from around the world in solo and chamber music, and some of them have gone on to play in the NAC Orchestra.

But the NAC has now announced a plan to "sunset" the program and use the money elsewhere.

"We have decided to reorient our artist training programs in music to be more focused on orchestral training," said Geneviève Cimon, the NAC's director of music education and community engagement, in a statement.

"We … will take the next year to develop a unique orchestral training program that draws on the strengths the musicians of the NAC Orchestra have to offer."

Pinchas Zukerman, seen conducting the NAC Orchestra in 2013, founded the young artist program in 1999. (Dwayne Brown/NACO)

'Very sad'

According to its website, the young artists program had expanded from 10 students to 70 over two decades, with a faculty that grew from three to more than 20. The program also formed a partnership with the University of Ottawa.

"It has really trained a lot of up-and-coming artists," said Beth Hagerman, a Toronto-based soprano who participated in the program in 2016.

At the time, she'd been working on a set of pieces by U.S. composer William Bolcom, and the NAC program offered her the chance to study under the specific vocalist those pieces had been written for, she said.

The fact that some of the participants had gone on to perform with the NAC Orchestra was a testament to its calibre, she added.

"I was very grateful for my time in that program," Hagerman said. "And it makes me very sad to think that no one else will experience that."

The final edition of the program runs until late June. Zukerman, who stepped down as NAC Orchestra conductor in 2015, declined to comment on its cancellation.