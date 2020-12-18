City to have 1st Franco-Ontarian auditor general

Ottawa city council has unanimously approved the selection of Nathalie Gougeon as the city's next auditor general, the first Franco-Ontarian and second woman to ever to hold the position.

Gougeon, who is bilingual, will begin a seven-year non-extendible term in February. She'll replace Ken Hughes, whose contract expires at the end of this month.

After amalgamation, Tracy McTaggart held the position for a few years, though her title then was "city auditor." The role was subsequently renamed "Ottawa auditor general."

Gougeon has had experience in both the public and private sectors, and was most recently director of risk management and internal audit at the International Development Research Centre. Before that, she was a director in the federal auditor general's office.

She is a chartered professional accountant and certified internal auditor. She holds a commerce degree from Carleton University.