Ottawa MPP Des Rosiers leaving seat for position at U of T

Nathalie Des Rosiers, the MPP for Ottawa-Vanier, will be stepping down from her seat to become principal of Massey College at the University of Toronto.

"Later this year, I will submit my resignation as the MPP for Ottawa – Vanier. Until that time, I will continue to serve the people of my riding at Queen's Park," Des Rosiers said in a news release, but did not specify when exactly she would be resigning.

Her departure will reduce the Liberal Party to six MPPs in the provincial legislature. Liberal MPP Marie-France Lalonde, who represents the provincial riding of Orléans has announced she plans to seek the federal Liberal nomination in the Orléans riding after MP Andrew Leslie announced he would not be seeking another term.

Des Rosiers will be taking on the role at the university's Massey College, which was previously held by former Conservative senator Hugh Segal.

"I am privileged to follow in the footsteps of great leaders, most recently the Honorable Hugh Segal, who have contributed to the impressive reputation of the college over the years," Des Rosiers wrote in her statement.

Interim Liberal leader John Fraser wished his fellow Ottawa MPP all the best.

"I want to wish Nathalie congratulations on receiving this offer and high honour," he wrote in a statement. "I know she will make an excellent principal of Massey College.

First elected in 2016

Des Rosiers was first elected in a 2016 byeleciton, after then Libearl MPP Madeleine Meilleur retired.

Des Rosier's resignation will trigger another​​​​​ byelection — adding to a list of byelections that have occurred in the central Ottawa riding in past few years.

Besides the 2016 byelection when Des Rosiers was first elected, Ottawa-Vanier voters went to the polls in a federal byelection in 2017.

Liberal MP Mona Fortier won the race to replace longtime Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger who had passed away in 2016.

And just this year Rawlson King was elected in a municipal byelection for city councillor of the Rideau-Rockcliffe ward — which overlaps with part of the Ottawa-Vanier riding.