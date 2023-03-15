Yasir Naqvi drops parliamentary roles in move towards Ontario Liberal leadership bid

Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi has stepped down from his role as a parliamentary secretary in order to possibly run for leadership of the provincial Liberals.

Naqvi will continue to hold his Ottawa Centre seat but will no longer act as the parliamentary secretary for both the president of the King's Privy Council for Canada and the minister of emergency preparedness.

His office confirmed in a written statement that Naqvi is taking the step as he "explores the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party."

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair wished Naqvi well in a tweet, saying the pair had "worked to strengthen emergency management in Canada."

I’m grateful to my friend <a href="https://twitter.com/Yasir_Naqvi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Yasir_Naqvi</a> for his work as my Parliamentary Secretary. Together, we worked to strengthen emergency management in Canada to make communities safer and more resilient. <br><br>I wish him well as he steps away from this role. <a href="https://t.co/kPneRhes4S">pic.twitter.com/kPneRhes4S</a> —@BillBlair

Naqvi was elected federally in 2021 but had served for nearly nine years at Queen's Park, including as Ontario's attorney general and labour minister.

The Ontario Liberal Party has had an interim leader since last June's provincial election, and has yet to set a date for selecting the party's new head.