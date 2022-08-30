Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Napanee

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver who crashed into a concrete construction barrier in Napanee Monday morning later died in hospital.

OPP said in a news release they were told about a vehicle that hit the barrier on Bridge Street West between Donald and Richard streets and left the scene around 11 a.m.

Officers found the vehicle nearby, police said. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

OPP said they haven't identified the victim because they haven't reached all of their family and closest friends. Their investigation continues and they're asking for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

The scene is a few blocks west of Centre Street in the former town of Napanee, now part of the Town of Greater Napanee between Kingston and Belleville.