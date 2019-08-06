3 dogs seriously injure man in attack at Napanee home

A man attacked by three dogs he was caring for is in hospital with serious injuries, provincial police said Tuesday.

OPP said they received a call early Monday about the attack at a home in Napanee, about 40 km west of Kingston.

The man does not own the dogs, but was looking after them when the incident took place, police said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment after officers arrived at the home.

The dogs have been quarantined and public health officials are assisting with an investigation, police said.