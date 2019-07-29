OPP investigate sudden deaths in Napanee

Police in Napanee, Ont., continue to investigate why and how two adults died and a young person was seriously injured at a home in the eastern Ontario town this weekend.

Lennox and Addington OPP officers were called to a residence at about 2 a.m. Saturday, OPP said in a news release.

They found the bodies of a man and a woman, as well as a "young person" with serious injuries who was taken to hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. OPP said there is no concern for public safety.

Autopsies were expected to happen Monday.