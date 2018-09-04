Brampton man struck, killed on Highway 401 near Napanee

OPP have identified a man struck and killed near Napanee, Ont., after he pulled his vehicle over to the shoulder of Highway 401 Saturday morning.

Napanee, Loyalist and Kaladar OPP said Paul Allison, 76, of Brampton, Ont., was standing near his vehicle on the eastbound shoulder of the highway near the Switzerville Road exit when he was hit by a passing vehicle around 6 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP said they've spoken to the driver of the other vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation.