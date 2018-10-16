Skip to Main Content
One person dead after collision near Napanee

One person dead after collision near Napanee

One person is dead after a collision near Napanee on Highway 401.

Crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday

CBC News ·
OPP are investigating the crash on the 401 that took place Tuesday evening. (CBC)

One person is dead after a collision near Napanee on Highway 401.

The collision involved a tractor-trailer and two motor vehicles and happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. It happened just west of Palace Road in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The OPP could not provide any details on the victim or which vehicle they were in. The collision has closed the eastbound lanes of the highway with traffic being diverted at Deseronto Road and allowed to re-enter the highway at Palace Road.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Detour route 

The OPP posted this image of the detour route online. It is not known when the highway might reopen.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us