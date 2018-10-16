One person dead after collision near Napanee

One person is dead after a collision near Napanee on Highway 401.

The collision involved a tractor-trailer and two motor vehicles and happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. It happened just west of Palace Road in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The OPP could not provide any details on the victim or which vehicle they were in. The collision has closed the eastbound lanes of the highway with traffic being diverted at Deseronto Road and allowed to re-enter the highway at Palace Road.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Detour route