Former math teacher to be sentenced for sexual assaults

A former Barrhaven math teacher will be sentenced Thursday for the sexual assault of two of his students in 2016.

Naoum Abi-Samra was found guilty in incidents involving two of his 15-year-old students while he was teaching at Pierre Savard High School.

Abi-Samra worked at the school from 2012 until the first allegation of sexual assault came to light in 2016.

An Ottawa judge found him guilty of grabbing one girl's upper thigh and another's breast during class. Both incidents constituted sexual assault, Justice Paul B. Kane ruled.

The identity of the victims is protected by a publication ban.

A 'touchy person'

The first victim to come forward told the court Abi-Samra took a special interest in helping her with math. She had been warned before the start of the semester that he was "touchy person," and testified that he often touched the arms and shoulders of his students.

But the touching escalated, she said, until he was stroking her body in class daily, including her thigh, knee, face and back.

The judge dismissed the idea that the touching was accidental.

"Most or all 50-year-old males are aware of what they are doing as they place and then leave their hand, with or without pressure, on the upper thigh of a female they are not in a personal relationship with," he wrote in his decision.

Abi-Samra told the girl that he loved her, and that he wanted to kiss her but he wasn't allowed.

Naoum Abi-Samra is shown in a courtroom sketch in April 2016. (Lauren Foster-McLeod)

Touched student's breast

A second teenage victim told a similar story about being offered extra help with math.

She said Abi-Samra would stroke her face or back and offer encouragement when she got the right answers in class. She told the court she didn't think much of it at that early stage.

But things escalated in her case as well. At one point, the teacher rested his hand on her thigh and suggested she come to him for extra help at lunch. She didn't take him up on it.

She recalled one time when she was standing next to the whiteboard and he gave her a hug. He reached his hands under her arm and touched her breast for about 10 seconds.

At the time, she thought maybe he grabbed her breast by accident, but she now feels it was intentional.

Interference charges dismissed

Abi-Samra was also charged with sexual interference, but those charges were dismissed when Kane found there wasn't enough proof that his intentions were sexual. Evidence of sexual intent is not required to prove sexual assault.

The judge also dismissed charges involving a third 15-year-old girl in 2013 because the alleged victim's testimony was inconsistent.

Abi-Samra had been disciplined in the past for alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour, according to the judge's ruling. He was ordered to take special training in 2010 after a younger female colleague at a different school complained he had groped her.

Abi-Samra disputed that accusation, but took the training and agreed not to be alone with the teacher again.