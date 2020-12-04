Nanny who assaulted infant offers apology

A former Ottawa nanny who pleaded guilty to assaulting an infant under her care says she feels "horrible" for what she did, and thinks about it every day.

Kaylee Lewis, 28, appeared by Zoom before Ontario Court Justice Matthew Webber on Thursday for her sentencing hearing. Her lawyer read from her letter of apology.

"I feel horrible for what I did," she wrote to the child's parents. "I want you to know that I think about it every day. I know you do too. It was devastating reading your victim impact statements, and learning the impact that my actions have had on your lives."

Lewis was charged in 2018 with two counts of assault and two counts of failing to provide the necessaries of life. The Crown proceeded with a single assault charge, to which Lewis pleaded guilty in November 2019.

'I wish I could take it all back'

The charges date back to Aug. 2, 2018, when, according to an agreed statement of facts submitted to court, the father of twin boys watched via a remote monitoring system while Lewis swaddled one of the infants in a blanket despite the 30 C temperature — the home's air conditioning system was broken — then flipped the child over and slammed him into a crib.

The father drove home from work to confront the nanny and later called police.

In her letter, Lewis said she let her frustration get the better of her and, in a moment of weakness, took it out on the child.

"I wish I could take it all back," she wrote.

At Thursday's hearing, the parents of the children read their victim impact statements, while defence lawyer Anthony Paciocco presented more than 20 letters from friends, family and former and current employers in support of Lewis's character.

Paciocco is asking the judge for a discharge, while assistant Crown attorney Fara Rupert is asking for a suspended sentence, with conditions keeping Lewis away from the family. Webber is expected to hand down his sentence in the new year.