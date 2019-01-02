Advocate for women in politics, now mayor, pushes for more change

Nancy Peckford was part of a wave of change in North Grenville, Ont., this fall.

Voters wiped the slate of incumbents clean and elected Peckford mayor, along with four new councillors in the eastern Ontario community about 65 kilometres south of Ottawa.

The outgoing director of Equal Voice, an advocacy group promoting women entering electoral politics, said she wants to better represent the municipality's changing face.

North Grenville, which includes Kemptville, is expected to become home to more than 20,000 people in the next five years — representing an 18 per cent growth in population.

We sat down with Peckford late last year to find out more about her plans.

Q: Your background before this was advocating for women to be more involved in politics, specifically running for office. Having walked the talk, what kind of reflections do you have?

A: When I decided to run for municipal office and mayor specifically, I did so to change the conversation in my community. It wasn't obvious to me that I would necessarily succeed, but I really wanted to undertake a credible campaign, connect with neighbours, friends, residents here as well as business leaders and show them that there was a way of governing that would be more inclusive and more expansive than what we've had in the past.

My success is really indicative of an evolving community where expectations are different than perhaps in the past, because we have a lot of young families moving here. I'm a parent of three kids. I think there is some sense that I might be able to relate to some of those challenges differently than some individuals in the past.

You're the first female mayor of post-amalgamation North Grenville. What does that context around your mayoralty mean to you?

By being here in the mayoral chair, I hope to inspire other women to come forward and hold elected office in the years and decades to come. Being around the municipal council table is one of the most significant tables you can be around, because every decision you make has a very personal impact on the lives of residents and business leaders.

It's important to note that less than 20 per cent of Canada's mayors are female. So this particular role is actually one where fewer women hold office than at other levels of government. It just goes to show it's an area where I think we do have more work to do to recruit more women to serve in these kinds of positions.

We've seen a change election in North Grenville. The entire council and the mayor have been replaced. Why?

I think there was a real appetite in the community for change. I think there was a thirst for more collaboration and engagement. The community is really evolving quickly. They are attracting all kinds of new residents and business owners. It was obvious that there was a desire for a new governance style that was more open, more transparent, more collaborative to really support the ... growth and evolution of our community.

One of the issues around transparency was the acquisition of Kemptville College, the former University of Guelph campus that closed after financial difficulties. What can you say to the people who had concerns about that project?

There's no doubt that Kemptville College was a big issue during the campaign. I canvassed over 1,000 doors and heard it time and time again. There was anxiety about the financial transaction as well as [could] we as a municipality really take on the burden of managing the college. The municipality, prior to this election, did acquire more than 600 acres of the original Kemptville College [with a 30-year $4 million loan].

There's a lot of excitement and enthusiasm about creating the opportunity to make it a community and educational hub, but doing that in a way that really ensures that residents and business leaders understand both what we've taken on as a responsibility and what the opportunity is.

You're launching an affordable housing task force in the new year. What situation are you seeing that is making housing less affordable? What strategies do you think need to be considered for what North Grenville needs?

The reality of the kind of growth we're seeing is that housing prices are going up and it is pricing some people out of the market that typically might see North Grenville as a viable and attractive place to live, or there people here who can't afford to live in a different kind of housing because prices are so steep.

It is really important to use the talent and creativity in this community to look at co-housing options, to look at co-operative housing options, to look at zoning options, so we potentially enable existing houses to create rental units in them if there is an excess of space and the desire to do so.

Those are the kinds of options we need to look at. In some cases, there haven't been a lot of innovations because most people who live here live in single-unit dwellings. What are some ways we can expand the current supply and also try something different because we have the college? Or, we have other opportunities as developers come to the community or with our incredibly well-regarded local developers to create affordable housing stock that would not have been available to us 10 or 20 years ago.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.