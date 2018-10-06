Major crime unit now investigating 11-year-old's disappearance

The Ottawa Police Service's major crime section is now investigating the late September disappearance of an 11-year-old girl.

Nakayla Baskin has been missing since Sept. 25, after packing a bag and leaving her home in the Carlington neighbourhood at about 12:30 a.m.

On Saturday, police released a still photo from a surveillance video showing a car they believe may be involved in Baskin's disappearance.

The Ottawa Police Service released this image on Oct. 6, 2018, of a car that could be connected to the disappearance of 11-year-old Nakayla Baskin. Baskin was last seen in late September. (Ottawa Police Service)

Investigators want to speak to the driver of the vehicle, whom police believe may have important information about the case.

Police have described Baskin as white, five-feet-four-inches tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. She has light brown or blondish shoulder-length hair and grey eyes, and was likely carrying a red purse with her when she left home.

Police have also said she could be mistaken for someone as old as 16 or 18.

Ottawa police say Nakayla Baskin, 11, may look as old as 18. (Ottawa Police Service)

'Very vulnerable'

Earlier this week, Supt. Chris Renwick said police had "no strong evidence" of foul play but that Baskin was nevertheless "very, very vulnerable."

Baskin usually lives with her grandmother, father and uncle. Her family is co-operating with the investigation and has also been searching for her.

Renwick said she's left home before, but not without contacting family members.

Anyone with information about her disappearance or the vehicle captured by the surveillance camera can call the major crime section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.