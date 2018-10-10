Nakayla Baskin, the 11-year-old Ottawa girl missing since late September, has been found safe, Ottawa police say.

Baskin was found at around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, the police service said, after officers received a tip and paid a visit to an address in the city's east end.

She had been missing since packing a bag and walking out of her family's Carlington home early on the morning of Sept. 25.

The force's major crime section had been called in to handle the case last weekend.

Ottawa police said major crime investigators are still looking into any potential criminal aspects to the case.