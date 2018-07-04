Vincent Nadon, University of Ottawa named in $210M lawsuit

A law firm has announced plans for a class action against Dr. Vincent Nadon and the University of Ottawa seeking $110 million in damages from Nadon and an additional $100 million from the school.

Nadon is currently facing 94 criminal charges including several counts of voyeurism and sexual assault. It has been alleged that he filmed patients without their consent during medical procedures.

Flaherty McCarthy LLP announced the lawsuit in a news release issued Tuesday evening.

The statement of claim alleges Nadon filmed patients will working as a doctor at University of Ottawa Health Services (UOHS).

Candace Mak, a lawyer with the firm, said a civil lawsuit won't erase the alleged trauma, but it can help.

"There is only so much that the criminal justice system can do," she said. "At least we can try in our own way to help these [alleged] victims."

She said students should have felt safe going to a doctor's clinic at the university, which is why the school has been named in the suit.

University responds

In a statement responding to the suit, the school said UOHS is not connected to the school directly.

"The university does not manage, operate or supervise the services provided by UOHS. UOHS is an independent service provider contracted to offer health services to uOttawa students and employees," said spokesperson Isabelle Mailloux Pulkinghorn in an email. "The university intends to defend this action"

The lawsuit, which has not been certified, so far names just one claimant.

Mak said if victims want to come forward, they're welcome to join the class action.

"We don't want to force anyone into it," she said. "We want to help them to tell their stories if they want them told."

Neither the claims in the lawsuit nor the criminal charges against Nadon have been proven in court.