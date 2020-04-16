Disgraced doctor stripped of medical licence

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has stripped disgraced Ottawa doctor Vincent Nadon of his medical licence after he pleaded guilty to sexual assault and voyeurism charges.

Nadon pleaded guilty in December 2018 to 14 charges involving 49 women. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

In a decision rendered Wednesday, the college found Nadon had engaged in professional misconduct and has revoked his certificate of registration, the document that allows physicians to practise medicine in the province.

Nadon had already been suspended from practising medicine in May 2018 while he waited for a hearing before the college's discipline committee.

The college is also demanding Nadon repay close to $800,000 in compensation to patients, and $6,000 in costs to the college for the hearings.

According to the college's decision, Nadon didn't contest the facts of the case, nor that he engaged in professional misconduct.

Caught filming procedure

Nadon was practising medicine at the University of Ottawa Health Services Family Health Clinic on Rideau Street when the assaults took place.

He was caught filming a clinical procedure without the patient's consent. At the time, he claimed he sometimes filmed procedures for future teaching purposes.

He initially apologized and deleted the video in front of the patient, who then reported the encounter to Ottawa police.

More than 50 victims subsequently came forward with complaints about Nadon, many of them recent immigrants to Canada, according to the college.