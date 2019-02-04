Unusual air bag instrument gets its North American debut in Ottawa
Get ready for the unusual sounds of the pneumaphone, a Flemish instrument that's part air bag
It won't be played in the National Arts Centre Orchestra anytime soon, but a strange new instrument is in the building and children will be able to play it at the Big Bang Festival in Ottawa from Feb. 17-18.
The pneumaphone is a room full of 20 big yellow air-filled sacks attached to a variety of wind instruments — everything from flutes to water organs — through what look like vacuum hoses.
The resulting sounds are drone-like. Some might describe it as noise.
The instrument was created by Flemish inventor Godfried-Willem Raes, and is making its first appearance in North America after several visits to festivals in Europe, according to the NAC.
Geneviève Cimon, the National Art Centre's director of of music education and community engagement, said the pneumaphone really fits into the spirit of the Big Bang Festival.
"This festival is all about sparking curiosity, discovery, tapping into your creative potential," she said.
"The kids and members of our public will be encouraged to explore these giant sacks filled with air," which Cimon described as making "continuous music of the inflationary kind."
CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning
