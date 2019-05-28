Skip to Main Content
NAC offers a backstage pass for 50th birthday
NAC offers a backstage pass for 50th birthday

The National Arts Centre celebrates 50 years with backstage tours of prop and costume shops and workshops on centre stage this Sunday.

On June 2, 1969, the curtain rose on the first performance at the National Arts Centre.

Fifty years later, to the day, visitors are welcome to wander beyond the footlights, peek behind the scenes and enjoy a moment in the spotlight.  And it's all free.

Here's a look at some of what visitors might see.

The view from centre stage. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

A view from centre stage provides an awesome perspective of what it's like to perform before an audience of more than 2,000 people. Visitors will have their chance to stand at the podium and wave the baton.

Inside the NAC scenic shop. (CBC News)

Souvenirs of long-ago theatre works line the walls of the NAC's scenic shop. On Sunday the space will be filled with maquettes from past productions — as well as the stagehands and crew who put together the sets and props.

Hall of fame. (CBC News)

Wander through the back-stage corridors and the hall of fame — hundreds of glossy head shots signed by the stars who played the NAC over the last fifty years.

Rare autographed photo of the comedy troupe Monty Python. (NAC collection)

This rare photograph was signed with love by five of the original members of Monty Python: Terry Jones, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman, Michael Palin and John Cleese.

(Sandra Abma/CBC News)

A tour of the technical shops reveal how theatre magic is really created.

(Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Demonstrations of lighting and sound effects as well as acting and circus workshops will be held at the NAC from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

"If you've ever wanted to perform at the NAC, here's your chance, " said Chris Deerlove, the event's organizer.

 "We have a choir workshop, two dance workshops. If you want to learn to be an actor we have performances happening throughout the day," Deerlove said.

