NAC offers a backstage pass for 50th birthday
National Arts Centre celebrates 50th anniversary on Sunday
On June 2, 1969, the curtain rose on the first performance at the National Arts Centre.
Fifty years later, to the day, visitors are welcome to wander beyond the footlights, peek behind the scenes and enjoy a moment in the spotlight. And it's all free.
Here's a look at some of what visitors might see.
A view from centre stage provides an awesome perspective of what it's like to perform before an audience of more than 2,000 people. Visitors will have their chance to stand at the podium and wave the baton.
Souvenirs of long-ago theatre works line the walls of the NAC's scenic shop. On Sunday the space will be filled with maquettes from past productions — as well as the stagehands and crew who put together the sets and props.
Wander through the back-stage corridors and the hall of fame — hundreds of glossy head shots signed by the stars who played the NAC over the last fifty years.
This rare photograph was signed with love by five of the original members of Monty Python: Terry Jones, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman, Michael Palin and John Cleese.
A tour of the technical shops reveal how theatre magic is really created.
Demonstrations of lighting and sound effects as well as acting and circus workshops will be held at the NAC from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
"If you've ever wanted to perform at the NAC, here's your chance, " said Chris Deerlove, the event's organizer.
"We have a choir workshop, two dance workshops. If you want to learn to be an actor we have performances happening throughout the day," Deerlove said.
