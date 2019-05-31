Fogo Island cod from the NAC's forthcoming new restaurant
The NAC will relaunch Le Café as One Elgin in August
For the past 50 years, the National Arts Centre has made Canada its stage for music, dance, and theatre.
But when the 2019-2020 season comes around in September, the NAC hopes to add fine dining to its repertoire.
The NAC has announced a new resident chef program to bolster its culinary clout, welcoming the likes of Rich Francis, Jonathan Gushue and Helena Loureiro into its kitchen.
It's also closing Le Café for renovations early next month, relaunching it as One Elgin in August.
NAC executive chef Kenton Leier brought a colourful cod dish to the CBC Ottawa studio last week to mark this new direction.
Here's Leier's recipe for Fogo Island cod, adapted for your at-home kitchen. A version of the recipe will be on the menu when One Elgin opens this summer.
Fogo Island cod with tomatoes, leek puree and saskatoon berry emulsion
Ingredients:
- 600 grams filet of Fogo Island cod, cut into four portions of 150 grams each (or substitute any sustainable fish)
- 1 lemon
- Sea salt and fresh ground pepper
- 1 leek
- 30 ml heavy cream
- 100 ml dry white wine
- 1 tsp. sherry vinegar
- 1 tbsp. saskatoon berry preserve
- 1 tbsp. mayonnaise
- 16 cherry tomatoes
- olive oil
- vegetable oil
- balsamic vinegar
- brown sugar
Instructions (for the cod and tomatoes):
- Preheat your oven to 325 F.
- Pat the cod filets dry with a paper towel and season liberally with sea salt, fresh pepper and a few drops of lemon juice.
- In a hot pan with a little vegetable oil, sear the filets until you obtain a nice dark and crisp colour on one side.
- Lower the heat, turn the fish over, and continue cooking for one minute, just to firm up the fish.
- Remove the fish from the heat and set aside.
- Slice the cherry tomatoes in half and lay sliced side up on a sheet pan in a single layer.
- Drizzle olive oil and balsamic vinegar on top, and sprinkle with a little brown sugar, sea salt and pepper.
- Roast for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven until the tomatoes begin to caramelize.
Instructions (for the leek puree):
- Cut the white part of one leek into two-inch pieces.
- Place a little vegetable oil into a medium-sized pan and place over high heat.
- Carefully add the leeks so that they fry uniformly on one side.
- Fry until coloured but not burned — about three minutes — and then transfer to a small saucepan.
- Add the dry white wine and reduce the leeks until they are tender enough to puree.
- In a food processor on full speed, blitz the leeks for at least two minutes and then add the heavy cream.
- Finish with, sea salt, pepper and about 1 tsp of sherry vinegar to taste. You want to add just enough vinegar to counteract the bitterness of the puree.
- Pass the puree through a fine sieve to make it nice and smooth.
Instructions (for the saskatoon berry emulsion):
- In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and the berry preserve.
- Add 100 ml of extra virgin olive oil and a few drops of lemon juice.
- Whisk vigorously until smooth and season to taste with sea salt.
To assemble:
- Heat up the leek puree and spread evenly on the bottom of the plate.
- Place the Fogo Island cod on the leek puree.
- Add the roasted tomatoes and a tablespoon of the berry emulsion.
- Finish with your favourite vegetables, garnish with a drizzle of chive oil, and serve.
