Fogo Island cod from the NAC's forthcoming new restaurant

For the past 50 years, the National Arts Centre has made Canada its stage for music, dance, and theatre.

But when the 2019-2020 season comes around in September, the NAC hopes to add fine dining to its repertoire.

The NAC has announced a new resident chef program to bolster its culinary clout, welcoming the likes of Rich Francis, Jonathan Gushue and Helena Loureiro into its kitchen.

It's also closing Le Café for renovations early next month, relaunching it as One Elgin in August.

NAC executive chef Kenton Leier brought a colourful cod dish to the CBC Ottawa studio last week to mark this new direction.

Here's Leier's recipe for Fogo Island cod, adapted for your at-home kitchen. A version of the recipe will be on the menu when One Elgin opens this summer.

The NAC's restaurant wants to become a national stage for showcasing the skills of emerging Canadian chefs. One of those chefs shares a cod recipe to try at home. 10:47

Fogo Island cod with tomatoes, leek puree and saskatoon berry emulsion

Ingredients:

600 grams filet of Fogo Island cod, cut into four portions of 150 grams each (or substitute any sustainable fish)

1 lemon

Sea salt and fresh ground pepper

1 leek

30 ml heavy cream

100 ml dry white wine

1 tsp. sherry vinegar

1 tbsp. saskatoon berry preserve

1 tbsp. mayonnaise

16 cherry tomatoes

olive oil

vegetable oil

balsamic vinegar

brown sugar

This colourful Fogo Island-inspired cod recipe comes courtesy Kenton Leier, executive chef at the National Arts Centre. (Kenton Leier)

Instructions (for the cod and tomatoes):

Preheat your oven to 325 F. Pat the cod filets dry with a paper towel and season liberally with sea salt, fresh pepper and a few drops of lemon juice. In a hot pan with a little vegetable oil, sear the filets until you obtain a nice dark and crisp colour on one side. Lower the heat, turn the fish over, and continue cooking for one minute, just to firm up the fish. Remove the fish from the heat and set aside. Slice the cherry tomatoes in half and lay sliced side up on a sheet pan in a single layer. Drizzle olive oil and balsamic vinegar on top, and sprinkle with a little brown sugar, sea salt and pepper. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven until the tomatoes begin to caramelize.

Instructions (for the leek puree):

Cut the white part of one leek into two-inch pieces. Place a little vegetable oil into a medium-sized pan and place over high heat. Carefully add the leeks so that they fry uniformly on one side. Fry until coloured but not burned — about three minutes — and then transfer to a small saucepan. Add the dry white wine and reduce the leeks until they are tender enough to puree. In a food processor on full speed, blitz the leeks for at least two minutes and then add the heavy cream. Finish with, sea salt, pepper and about 1 tsp of sherry vinegar to taste. You want to add just enough vinegar to counteract the bitterness of the puree. Pass the puree through a fine sieve to make it nice and smooth.

Instructions (for the saskatoon berry emulsion):

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and the berry preserve. Add 100 ml of extra virgin olive oil and a few drops of lemon juice. Whisk vigorously until smooth and season to taste with sea salt.

To assemble: