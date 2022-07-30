National Arts Centre employee in hospital after late-night fire Friday

A National Arts Centre (NAC) employee is recovering from cardiac arrest induced by inhaling smoke from a fire that broke out in the building Friday night.

Ottawa firefighters received a call about a fire shortly before 10:30 p.m. Fire crews and paramedics rushed to the scene.

The fire had broken out in a linen dryer in the centre's kitchen laundry room Friday evening, Anabelle Cloutier, NAC spokesperson, told CBC News in an email.

"The fire was extinguished and didn't spread further," Cloutier said.

One employee, a 51-year-old man, went into cardiac arrest due to smoke inhalation, according to the Ottawa Paramedics Service.

Paramedics on scene tried to reverse the effects of the smoke inhalation and took him to the hospital, the service said.

As of Saturday morning, the man is recovering and the NAC hopes he will be released from hospital soon, Cloutier said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No performances were affected by the fire, and planned performances will continue as scheduled this weekend, Cloutier said, adding the 1 Elgin Restaurant will also still be open for dinner.