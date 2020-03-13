NAC cancels shows, events until April 5

The National Arts Centre is cancelling all performances and events until at least April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The health and safety of our visitors, artists, and staff is of paramount importance," the NAC said in a news release Friday.

"This decision is the right thing to do to keep our community safe and healthy. Our audience expects nothing less of us. We take comfort in knowing that the NAC and its dedicated staff will be doing their part to help reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rest assured we will make every effort to accommodate our patrons and artists at this difficult time."

Effective immediately:

All ticketed performances and free public events are cancelled.

Events booked through the NAC's food and beverage department, such as conferences and meetings are cancelled.

Public spaces will remain accessible although there will be no programming.

The NAC's 1 Elgin restaurant will close to the public for the duration of cancellation measures.

The NAC parking garage will remain open for business.

All other NAC operations will continue.

Ticket holders will be offered exchanges or refunds for performances during this three-week period.

The NAC says it's also taking extra care to sanitize all public spaces including doorknobs, handrails and other surfaces.

NAC staff and the public are asked to stay away if they're feeling any symptoms.