This First Person article is the experience of Stranger, an Inuk in Ottawa who changed his name from Dion Metcalfe to Aalla (Stranger in Inuktitut).

I was born and baptized as Dion William Ephraim Metcalfe and that never really sat well with me.

I grew up in Ottawa going to Catholic schools and learning about Dutch culture because my Mom is from the Netherlands. On my dad's side, I am an Inuk (one Inuit person), but I never learned about that.

I always felt confused and the names I was given never fit.

When the province of Ontario made it free for Indigenous peoples to change their name, I jumped on the opportunity.

The name Stranger comes from my children's grandmother. She would call me that as a term of endearment because even if I went and visited her seven days in the week, it was never enough, ya know?

She called me "Stranger," trying to get me to come and visit more often with the kids.

Then, when I started carving a long time ago, I needed a signature name to put on the bottom of my carvings. So I asked to have Stranger translated into Inuktitut and Inuktitut syllabics (in my language, it's pronounced Aal-la). I liked it and it just kind of stuck.

Dion William Ephraim Metcalfe, seen here as a baby, now calls himself simply Stranger. He was baptized as a child, but says Catholicism and the religious symbolism of his name never sat well with him. (Supplied by Stranger)

Growing up Dutch, discovering the North

When I was young, we went to Dutch lessons on Saturdays, and my family knew other Dutch families and celebrated Sinterklaas.

We didn't learn about being Inuit. Actually, I didn't start learning about my Inuit culture until after I was 18 and I had been deservedly kicked out of my parent's house.

At 16, I became a drug addict and at 17 my parents rightfully threw me out. After living on the streets for nearly a year, somebody told me about what was then called welfare and about the Inuit non-profit housing corporation.

Ten days before my 18th birthday, I moved into my very first apartment. In that apartment building there were six apartments and five of them housed Inuit families. And that's how I learned about the North.

I was the only urban Inuit in that building and I just started to ask questions, talking to elders and getting into the culture.

Stranger says he chose the name Aalla (Stranger in Inuktitut) because of his children's grandmother who would call him that to tease him. He started using the syllabics as his signature on carvings, and later officially changed his name under Ontario legislation. (Supplied by Stranger)

But things got harder for me, and at age 29, I finally hit my rock bottom and decided to go to treatment.

When I came back, the United Way was looking for speakers to talk about their life. That led to the job I have now, teaching students in and around the Ottawa area about my Inuit culture.

I guess the name Stranger fits me in more ways than one, as I was a stranger to myself for most of my life. - Aalla

I have no retirement plan because I love my job so much. Even though we had to transition to online teaching during the pandemic, I love connecting with kids and teaching about my culture.

The kids in schools call me Stranger. And when they say, "Oh we shouldn't talk to strangers," I tell them, "I'm not a stranger, Stranger is my name. It's who I am."

"I'm just stranger than most people. And that's why the name suits me."

It's a funny moment when I run into a kid I've taught at the grocery store. They'll run to give me a hug, yelling "Stranger!" and it takes a minute for me to explain to the parents that I am not a stranger, I'm the person that's teaching them about Inuit culture and my name is Stranger. Most parents then understand who I am, as their children are always excited to talk about my presentations around the dinner table.

Stranger and his family dressed up in traditional Dutch clothing at a tourist attraction. He says as a young person he felt confused, growing up European and without knowing anything about his Inuk side. (Supplied by Stranger)

The thing is, when I was a kid, I was tremendously confused about it. I mean, if you see me walking down the road, you don't say, hey look at that Dutch dude, right? You say there goes someone Inuit, and that's what I identify with now. Back then, I would go to school and get teased for the colour of my skin, but then I'd go home and be raised European and I was all mixed up.

When you come from two different cultures, you need to know the history of both to understand who you are and where you've come from. So I guess the name Stranger fits me in more ways than one, as I was a stranger to myself for most of my life.

Stranger, who is an avid Star Wars fan, says the name Stranger fits him because he likes being unique. (Supplied by Stranger)

Several provinces in Canada made it free for Indigenous peoples to change their name, and so I applied under criteria number three in Ontario, which says your culture needs to have a history of single-name use only.

That's because Inuit never had last names until Canada forced us to. In fact, at first, Canada took Inuit names away from us and identified us with numbers they engraved on the back of metal dog tags you had to wear.

I made it official last year, and I'm really happy because I feel more like who I am. My name fits my culture and my belief system.

I probably have one of the most unique names of anybody I've ever met, and I've met a lot of people. I like being unique. I like being strange. I like being weird. And so it really suits my personality and who I am.

Because of the family's Dutch roots, Stranger's kids Samantha and Damian Kigutaq cheer for the Netherlands during the World Cup. (Supplied by Stranger)

It does make it tough for online ordering. Sometimes the forms force you to have a first and last name, so sometimes I'm Aalla Aalla, and other times I just put a few dots for my last name. My licence has just my last name with my first name blank, and my health card has my last name blank.

I've encouraged other people to do this, too. But so far, I'm the only person I know who has taken advantage, which is a shame.

If you're thinking about changing your name, I say just do it. Don't care about what anybody else thinks. We've been whitewashed so much it's time to start taking a stand and taking your culture back.

Most people don't get to choose their names but I was able to. I don't miss my old name at all.

Stranger had a custom Adidas atigi, which is a traditional men's pullover, made for him and decided to knit his own matching hat. (Supplied by Stranger)

Aalla/Stranger is an Inuk/Dutch father in Ottawa who teaches Inuit culture. He was formerly known as Dion Metcalfe and has lived here for 43 years.