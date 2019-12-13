Bringing video to life for the blind

If you're blind, the idea of listening to a video without the benefit of the images doesn't hold much appeal. But increasingly, broadcasters are adapting their programming to help fill that gap and make video more accessible to the visually impaired.

It's known as "described video," when a voiceover is added to an existing video, usually in the spots between the dialogue. The narrator describes settings, costume and body language to help make listening to the video a richer experience.

When CBC Ottawa put together this story about a blind man who came to Canada as a refugee, we wanted to make sure he had access to the story, too. So we asked Descriptive Video Works to put together a described video version of the story.

The Vancouver company is at the forefront of this area, creating described video versions of such high-profile shows as Downton Abbey, House of Cards and Narcos.

You can also watch a version of Mustafa Al Humairi's story without described video below to compare the experience.