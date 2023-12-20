Musical Ride veteran Alaska will have his pick of greener pastures

Thanks to change in policy, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police can now divest horses from its Musical Ride program to members of the public. Currently, Alaska is the only horse in need of a new home, and RCMP riding master Sgt. Maj. Scott Williamson said over a thousand applications were received in just 24 hours.

The 20-year-old gelding is the first Musical Ride alumnus to be offered to the general public under the RCMP's divestment program, and the response has been so enormous — some 1,600 offers to re-home the animal poured in within the first 24 hours — that the Mounties have had to suspend the application process while they sift through them all.

"I'll be honest, it overwhelmed us a bit," said Sgt. Maj. Scott Williamson, the RCMP's riding master. "We didn't expect to see that much interest, but it's very positive. This means the likelihood of finding the perfect home for Alaska or any other horse that comes up is very, very good."

'I’m very sad to see them go, but what gives me comfort is knowing that they’re going to go to good homes,' said Sgt. Maj. Scott Williamson, the RCMP's riding master. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

For 30 years, retired Musical Ride horses could only be donated to registered charities and non-profit organizations, but Williamson said that process could be sluggish and cumbersome. Thanks to new divestment rules adopted last year, the horses can now find their forever homes on private farms.

The goal, Williamson said, is to find the best possible fit for the animals.

"These horses have been provided an amazing life. We do our absolute best to take care of them, and we want to make sure that their new homes are going to provide them with similar-type care," he said.

Musical Ride members train at the RCMP stables in Ottawa in May. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the RCMP. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Williamson noted the winning applicant will have a depth of equine experience, and will likely reside near Ottawa in order to limit Alaska's travel time.

They must also have the financial means to continue providing Alaska with the kind of lifestyle to which the animal has become accustomed, although the acquisition itself is free of charge.

"Our priority is not about finances. Our priority is all about finding the best home for the horse," Williamson said, describing the adoption as a "huge commitment" on the part of the new owner.

Children reach out to pat an RCMP horse following a performance of the Musical Ride in Ottawa in May 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The iconic black Hanoverian horses are specially bred for the Musical Ride program at the RCMP's breeding farm in Pakenham, Ont. Those that make the cut typically spend three years training for the popular spectacle.

Before retiring, the horses spend time as "school masters," helping teach new trainees the intricacies of the Musical Ride. They're also used in the Soldier On program, helping Canadian Forces members overcome a variety of illnesses and injuries through equine-assisted therapy.

Eventually, a veterinarian determines the horse's working life is over and it's time to retire.

"The best purpose for them now is to find them a good home where they can just live a life completely retired on greener pastures, where they can become companion horses," Williamson said.

Alaska, centre, in his stall at the RCMP Musical Ride stables in Ottawa. The horse will soon have a new home on a private farm. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

The number of horses available for divestment will fluctuate depending on a number of factors, he said. Currently, Alaska is the only horse up for public adoption, but at other times there might be three or four looking for a new home.

Williamson admitted he's always sorry to see the horses go, but glad they're getting the retirement they deserve.

"Certainly I'll be sad to see them go. They've served the RCMP and Canada well, but now it's all about the horse," he said.