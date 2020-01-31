A timeless tale and genre-busting jazz hit the stage in Ottawa this weekend.

Enchanted quest

It's a quest to save the world from eternal darkness, as a hero battles through an enchanted land of fantastical beasts. The Neverending Story is also a love letter to the power of great books to both console the spirit and engage the imagination.

Following a successful run at the Stratford Festival, the ambitious stage adaptation of the 1979 fantasy novel by Michael Ende is now on the the NAC stage.

Lights, special effects and giant puppets help create the magic. 0:51

Dazzling lights and special effects, gigantic puppets and elaborate costumes conjure a magical world of illusion. Directed by NAC English Theatre artistic director Jillian Keiley.

Where: Babs Asper Theatre, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The play runs until Feb. 16.

Cost: Tickets cost from $31 to $74 and can be purchased here.

Genre-busting music

Brooklyn-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Becca Stevens will perform songs new and old, Saturday at OAG. (Becca Stevens)

"I don't necessarily consider myself a jazz musician," said Becca Stevens, the Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who is nevertheless headlining the winter edition of the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival on Saturday night.

As a singer, Stevens covers the gamut, fronting brassy big bands, avant-garde jazz ensembles, chamber choirs, indie rock outfits and folk groups. She also plays a mean ukulele and has composed original music.

"To this day still I get a little stumped when someone asks me what type of music I make," Stevens mused. "Because it changes from album to album and song to song and even day to day."

Where: Alma Duncan Salon, Ottawa Art Gallery, 50 Mackenzie King Bridge.

When: Saturday, 9 p.m.

Cost: $28.

Note: A roster of jazz artists will take over the OAG and Arts Court over the weekend at part of the winter jazz festival. Check here for tickets and more information.

Warm jazz for a cold night

Rebecca Noelle and John Kofi Dapaah prep for Saturday night's concert at Ottawa Pianos and Keyboards. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

With influences ranging from Ella Fitzgearld and k.d. lang to Brit popsters Frankie Goes to Hollywood, local singer-songwriter Rebecca Noelle promises to draw from an eclectic set list when she performs with jazz pianist John Kofi Dapaah on Saturday night.

Expect brand new songs mixed with classy jazz standards in an intimate setting.