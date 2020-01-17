Millennial jazz, a 1-man show and street photography

Identity and cows

Questions of identity and the language of cows weave their way through Jivesh Parasram's candid and funny solo show Take d Milk, Nah?, now playing at the NAC's Azrieli Studio.

It's a tale told with hilarity and complexity, exploring his family's circuitous route from India to Canada, his own encounters with racism and thoughts on the dangers of identity politics.

The story skips across time and distance, from an impoverished province in colonial India to the scorching sugar cane fields of Trinidad to a post-911 classroom in Dartmouth N.S., where Parasram grew up.

A life changing encounter with a Trinidadian cow also figures into the plot.

Take d Milk, Nah? has received rave reviews as the play has toured the country.

Where: Azrieli Studio. National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The play runs until Jan. 25.

Cost: General admission is $54, day of show tickets can be purchased for $15 for those 13-29. Tickets can be purchased here.

Millennial jazz

With a repertoire that includes songs by Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Justin Bieber, you know you're entering new jazz territory.

Internet Celebrities is a group of four young jazz musicians, who are both reinventing some of their favourite tunes and creating fresh new instrumentals for the jazz repertoire.

"We're all around 25 and there's lots of different styles of popular music that we sort of borrow from and try to incorporate into a jazz context," said bassist Chris Pond, who added their reworking of a Nirvana song was "almost unrecognizable."

On Sunday, you'll find Internet Celebrities performing among the record stacks in Hintonburg.

Where: The Record Centre, 1099 Wellington St. W.

When: Sunday at 4 p.m.

Cost: The hat is passed at the end of the show.

Internet Celebrities (left to right) José Monchito Hernández García, Sam Westcott, Chris Pond and Sam Cousineau. (Steve Pond)

The street photograph

Legendary photographer Dave Heath discovered poetry and beauty on the sidewalks of city streets. His camera captured fleeting moments of daily life while seeming to peer into the minds and souls of his subjects.

As a teacher at Ryerson University, Heath was an influential mentor to a new generation of Canadian photographers including Edward Burtynsky and Ottawa artist Michael Schreier.

Schreier has curated an exhibition from his own collection of Heath's colour photography on display at Studio Sixty Six.

Schreier says Heath was an outsider who searched the streets "for meaning and a sense of place."

Heath was an orphan, who as an abandoned child grew up in a series of orphanages and foster homes. He came to Canada because he rejected the politics of Richard Nixon.

On Sunday, Schreier and fellow photographer Tony Fouhse will talk about Heath and the nature of street photography.

Where: Studio Sixty Six, 858 Bank St.

When: Sunday, 4 to 6 p.m. The exhibition runs until Feb. 9.

Cost: Free.