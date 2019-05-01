We're off to see the wizard, take a voyage of reconciliation and hear songs from the heart in Ottawa this weekend.

No place like home

Join Dorothy, Toto and their pals as they venture down the yellow brick road in a brand new dance extravaganza from the Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

The $1-million production recreates the Wonderful World of Oz in all its magic. Auntie Em's farmhouse twists in the wind, wicked witches and menacing monkeys swoop from the sky and Dorothy learns the hard way that there's no place like home.

Never fear, Dorothy, Toto and their pals show lots of heart in this RWB spectacular. (Daniel Crump)

The RWB collaborated with ballet companies in Kansas and Colorado to mount the ambitious production, which includes 250 costume changes.

With new choreography by Septime Webre and musical score by Matthew Pierce.

Where: National Arts Centre, Southam Hall, 1 Elgin St.

When: Friday 8 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $45 to $150 and can be purchased here.

A voyage of discovery

Two strangers meet aboard a research vessel on a voyage from Iqaluit to Greenland. One is Evalyn Parry, a folk singer and queer theatre director from Toronto. The other is Inuk storyteller and throat singer Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory.

As the ship makes it way through the Arctic waters, the two formidable and creative women swap stories, songs and perspectives.

Their exchanges form the basis Kiinalik: These Sharp Tools, a multimedia performance piece that's billed as "a concert and a conversation."

The award-winning work takes the audience on a musical and visual voyage through the awesome beauty of the North, but it challenges them, too, in a way that's both provocative and unsettling.

Where: GCTC, 1233 Wellington St. W.

When: Friday 8 p.m. Saturday 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Runs until Feb. 9.

Cost: Tickets start at $39 up to $55 and can be purchased here.

Songs from the heart

Vox Electica Women's Chamber Choir performs Heart Songs Saturday at GigSpace. (Marilee Townsend)

Vox Eclectica Women's Chamber Choir sings songs of love both sweet and sour this weekend in the cozy confines of the Gladstone Avenue performance studio GigSpace.

Led by celebrated teacher and composer Elise Letourneau, the ensemble jumps all over the musical map, performing jazz standards, classical choral works and pop ballads, all in the name of love.