Hallelujah! Handel's Messiah is here again

There's plenty of music on tap in Ottawa this weekend with Handel's Messiah, a good-humoured singalong and some Cuban-flavoured jazz.

Hallelujah!

For some it's the Santa Claus parade or the lights on Parliament Hill that signal the arrival of Christmas, but for many the holiday season doesn't officially begin until they've attended a performance of Handel's Messiah.

The sacred music, soaring voices and thrilling Hallelujah Chorus of the timeless oratorio are an annual ritual for countless families year after year.

You can get your first fix of the season at St. Matthew's Anglican Church in the Glebe.

In a candlelit setting, the parish choir will be joined by an orchestra, soprano Joan Fearnley, mezzo-soprano Pauline van der Roest, tenor Patrick McGill and baritone Ryan Hofman, under the direction of Kirkland Adsett.

Where: St. Matthew's Anglican Church, 130 Glebe Ave.

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Cost: Students $15 to $25. Adults $25 to $40.

George Frideric Handel is the composer of Messiah, one of the most famous pieces of choral music ever written. In Ottawa, you can choose to sit back and listen or sing along. (CBC)

Sing out!

What could be better than listening to a performance of Messiah? How about joining in?

Each year, Canadian Amateur Musicians (CAMMAC) invites people of all musical abilities and ages to "Come Sing Messiah."

It makes for a joyous occasion. Last year more than 700 took part — that's a lot of voice power and community spirit in one place.

Rehearsals will be held this weekend and next. There's no audition required, just a willing spirit and a copy of the score.

Rachel Gagnon, who's participated for the past 30 years, says it's both emotionally fulfilling and lots of fun.

"It's addictive," Gagnon said. "We laugh as much as we sing at the rehearsals."

When: Rehearsals take place this Saturday and next from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Where Parkdale United Church, 429 Parkdale Ave.

Cost: $10, cash only.

Note: The performance will take place at Dominion-Chalmers United Church on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

A musical bromance

"I knew from the moment we played together that this was going to be something special," Tariq Amery recalls of his first musical meeting with pianist Miguel de Armas Jr. during an open stage event at Irene's Pub three weeks ago.

De Armas had just arrived from Cuba and decided to head to the pub's weekly jazz jam.

Amery, who plays flute and lives in Montreal, also dropped in, and a musical bromance was born.

Miguel de Armas Jr., left, and Tariq Amery, right, met just three weeks ago at a jazz jam.

De Armas is working on his English, but the two didn't need to speak to communicate.

"The international language of music allowed us to have a conversation," said de Armas, the son of well-known Ottawa pianist Miguel de Armas Sr.

The duo blend Cuban rhythms with swing and classic jazz numbers, and already has a number of gigs lined up.

Where: The Art House Café, 555 Somerset St. W.

When: 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Cost: $10 at the door.