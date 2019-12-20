Joyous jingles for the holiday season

A trio of holiday concerts are on the list for things to do this holiday weekend.

Calling all angels

Angelic harps and joyful voices celebrate the season Saturday evening.

A huge cast of more than 100 musicians made up of soloists, two choirs and an orchestra join together for Music & Beyond's annual Christmas concert of music old and new.

The senior harp ensemble at De La Salle High School will add their ethereal sound to an evening of traditional carols and choral works by Handel, John Rutter and Gordon Lightfoot.

Asked how if feels to perform their heavenly music, teenage harpists Alicia Miguelez and Clara Thibobeau admitted they suffer for their art.

"It gives you blisters, that's not a very pleasant feeling," said Thibodeau.

Miguelez added that although practising involves blisters and shoulder pain, the results are worth it.

"To play something really pretty that you've been practicing so long, it's very nice. I really like it."

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre, 355 Cooper St.

Cost: A wide selection of tickets and packages from $10 to $70 are available to purchase here.

Cool Yule

Local pianist John Kofi Dapaah wants you to have a jazzy little Christmas.

The versatile musician loves jazz standards and the classical repertoire in equal measure, and adeptly blends both styles of music in the same song.

Pianist John Kofi Dapaah creates jazzy new arrangements of holiday music. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Dapaah and his trio recently recorded his arrangements of holiday tunes featuring the vocals of the deeply soulful veteran vocalist Michael Curtis Hanna and Roxanne Goodman, the powerhouse musical director and soloist with Big Soul Project.

The musicians will bring it all together for a concert of jazzy jingles on Saturday evening.

Where: Church of the Ascension, 253 Echo Dr.

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $20 for adults, $15 for students and children under 12 are free.

Wistful winter

Local singer-songwriter Lynn Miles brings her own wistful musings on the season for three performances at Irene's Pub this weekend.

Miles probes the heartbreak and hilarity of family gatherings, missed opportunities and the lonely winter nights of past and present in lilting, haunting melodies.

She's also a terrifically funny entertainer so expect a ray of light shining through the darkness.

Where: Irene's Pub, 885 Bank St.

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $22 and can be purchased here.