Music with a punch this Family Day weekend

Music festivals abound this Family Day long weekend, with something

Kids make a big bang

It's a music festival for kids, but don't expect to hear any nursery rhymes.

Belgium's Big Bang festival doesn't play down to youngsters; rather, they're encouraged to make noise and get physical while encountering some very adult compositions by the likes of Miles Davis, Beethoven and Debussy.

Kids can make some noise with the Pneumaphone — air cushions connected to wind instruments. (Kristof Lauwers)

There are plenty of hands-on opportunities for kids to get in engaged with music making, from conducting a band to jumping on huge musical pillows. They might even step into the boxing ring with some accomplished musicians.

Already one of the most popular music festivals for the 5-to-12 set in Europe, Big Bang is making its North American debut in Ottawa.

Where: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Many of the activities are free. Some concerts including Milestones from Belgium's Zonzo Compagnie, require tickets. Tickets range from $5 to $15 and can be purchased here.

Blues brothers

When Ottawa's Steve Marriner was 20, he got the break of a lifetime. Marriner, a harmonica prodigy, was called on stage at the Chicago Blues Festival to play with veteran musician Harry Manx. It went so well, Manx invited Marriner on a global tour with the band, and a lasting friendship was born.

Bluesman Harry Manx, left, and Steve Marriner perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fourth Avenue Baptist Church in the Glebe. (Simon Fauteux)

Marriner has gone on to become a Juno Award-winning musician with local blues band MonkeyJunk, but the bond with Manx has stayed strong. Manx Marriner Mainline's new album is due out in April.

"Almost 15 years later it's it's like putting on an old pair of gloves and feels very comfortable," said Marriner. "We have a great friendship, and we've always had a strong musical connection."

Where: Fourth Avenue Baptist Church, 816 Bank St.

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: General admission is $38, and can be purchased here.

The duo will perform as part of the Come See & Hear the World festival — a celebration of diverse musical voices and styles from around the globe. For the entire schedule, and to purchase passes, go here.

Born to play

They were born into huge, musical families where everyone, young and old alike, played an instrument, and singing and step dancing were a part of every occasion.

Now, eight-time Canadian fiddling champ Louis Schryer, keyboardist Erin Leahy and Timi Turmel on button accordion have teamed up to keep those family traditions alive.

From left to right, Erin Leahy, Louis Schryer and Timi Turmel. (erin-louis-timi)

The trio is still looking for a name.

"One thing about this music is, it's joyful," Leahy said. "The kind of music that makes you dance. It's wonderful to be able to play it."