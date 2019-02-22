A little bit of the Montreal metro in Ottawa and other arts for the weekend

New showcase for female musicians to support each other, a subway ride and Blue Rodeo for the weekend.

FemmeVox

​FemmeVox is a new musical showcase designed to support and nurture Ottawa's female musicians, through mentoring and musical performances. The first in a series of concerts takes place on Sunday in the lobby of the GCTC.

Singer-songwriter Lynne Hanson says she was eager to mentor a younger musician, because a decade ago Lynn Miles did the same for her.

"I felt like I was very lucky to have such a great songwriter being involved in my career so early on and really helped me to become the writer that I am today," said Hanson.

Hanson has been paired up with local balladeer Sam Steel. On Sunday the pair will debut a brand new song they have written together.

Steel says along with learning song crafting tips from Hanson, she's found someone she can talk with about the challenges faced by female performers in the music industry.

Hanson will lead a songwriting workshop on Sunday for anyone who is interested in how songs are constructed.

A concert featuring Hanson, Steel and local musicians Malak and Tara Holloway will follow with lots of new music and stories from the field.

Where: GCTC, 300-1227 Wellington St. W.

When: Workshop takes place at 2:30 p.m., concert at 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 for workshop. The concert is $10 in advance, $15 the day of performance and can be purchased here.

Sam Steel takes part in the FemmeVox music showcase at the GCTC Sunday. 0:58

Metro ride

If you're impatient for the LRT to roll out in Ottawa, you can imagine the experience on a new interactive art installation at the Canada Council for the Arts.

Montreal artist Michel De Broin rescued 12 doors from Montreal's old metro system, and fitted them with sensors so that they open and close as people pass through.

The doors, originally from the state of the art subway system designed for Expo 67, were saved from the scrap heap and are all that remain of the once futuristic design.

Where: Âjagemô art space, Canada Council of the Arts, 150 Elgin St.

When: Feb. 20 to June 9, 2019

Cost: Free

Montreal artist Michel de Broin rescued metro doors from the dumpster to create his art installation Thresholds. (Michel de Broin)

'Pure Joy'

Bazil Donovan, one of the founding members of Blue Rodeo, describes playing before Ottawa audiences as "pure joy."

"All these people are gathered here just to hear us play these songs. It's a wonderful feeling," said Donovan.

The 30-year love affair between the Toronto band and Ottawa continues this weekend with two concerts at the NAC.

Expect the hits and plenty of gems from the back catalogue as the band is dusting off some old tunes they haven't played in years.

Where: Southam Hall, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $67 and can be purchased here.