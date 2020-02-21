Live music to lift your spirits this weekend

Breezy three-part harmonies, snappy R&B and jazzy love tunes are all in store this weekend in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Good vibes

"We are large-feeling ladies," says Renee Coughlin, one of three singer-songwriters who make up The Pairs.

Coughlin, her twin sister Noelle and best friend Hillary Watson front the London, Ont., pop-folk quartet, who are currently blazing a trail of good vibes across the Canadian landscape.

The group's hallmarks include three-part harmonies, songs of emotional honesty and a beat provided by a drummer with punk roots — and they'll all be on display this weekend in western Quebec.

"For us, making music has become something that's very much a healing practice," said Watson.

Where: Mill Road Space, 8 Rue Mill, Chelsea, Que.

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20. Tickets can be purchased here.

A whole lot of soul

The Commotions are a big, brassy R&B outfit that delivers the goods in a sharply dressed package.

The 11-piece band puts out danceable Motown and soul music, but these spirited original tunes are made in Ottawa.

They're stacked with a who's-who of local pros, including brothers Brian and Jeff Asselin and trumpeter Ed Lister. Vocalists Mackenzie Di Millo, Jeff Rogers and Rebecca Noel all take turns in the spotlight, while being backed by an impressive horn section.

Where: Meridian Centrepointe Theatre, 101 Centrepointe Dr.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $20 for students, $25 for adults, and can be purchased here.

Love and jazz

Betty Ann Bryanton is a classically trained singer who fell in love with jazz standards.

"You can put yourself into the shoes of whoever the narrator is of that song is and tell the story in a language that most people in the audience are going to understand," said Bryanton, lead vocalist for Baba and da Boyz, a quintet of seasoned local musicians.

Betty Ann Bryanton in action, as painted by her friend and fellow jazz musician Mary Moore. (Mary Moore)

On Sunday, they'll will warm the winter afternoon with some of their favourite love songs from the jazz and pop repertoire.