Take a leap into the arts with music, theatre and a view of the piazza

Looking for something to do on the leap weekend? Take a chance with a book launch, a bluegrass band or a provocative pop opera.

Where angels tread

The idea came to Ottawa poet and novelist Mark Frutkin a few years ago as he sat gazing across a piazza in Cremona, Italy at sunset.

"It was filled with about 200 people coming home from work and from school. It felt like an outdoor living room," recalls Frutkin. "And I knew I wanted to do a book on piazzas. These piazzas are the beating heart of Italian society."

A friend linked Frutkin up with celebrated Canadian photographer Vincenzo Pietropaolo, and over the next three years the pair visited town squares throughout the country, documenting a wide variety of public life from flea markets and religious parades to solitary figures crossing the cobblestones at night.

"Vincenzo was photographing piazzas all over Italy and I was writing about the piazzas, about his photographs and about whatever was inspiring me."

The result is Where Angels Come to Earth: An Evocation of the Italian Piazza, a glossy coffee table book that will go perfectly with a steaming cappuccino .

Frutkin and Pietropaolo will share photographs and anecdotes from their travels at the book launch on Sunday.

Where: Italian Canadian Historical Society, 1026 Baseline Rd., adjacent to Villa Marconi.

When: Sunday at 2 p.m.

Cost: Free.

The view of a Venice piazza at night. (Vincenzo Pietropolo)

Blue grass from the Big Smoke

The Barrel Boys deliver engaging bluegrass tunes that sing of life on the city streets of Toronto. The five musicians met as students when they were studying jazz at Humber College, but they soon gravitated to the sunnier sounds and spirit of old-time bluegrass.

"I love the fact that I can play it for kids, I can play it for grandparents, I can play it for my peers and everyone has something that they can enjoy about it," said upright bass player Tim O'Reilly.

Expect bright banjos, virtuoso fiddling and tight harmonies from this Toronto quintet.

Where: Manotick United Church, 5567 Main St, Manotick.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Cost: $10 for students and $20 for adults. Tickets are available here.

The Barrel Boys bring bluegrass to Manotick on Saturday night. (Ally Payetta)

Spring awakening

Actor Brendan Edge says he identifies with the character he's playing in the revival of Bare: A Pop Opera. Edge plays Jason, a high school senior who falls in love with his male roommate in the repressive atmosphere of a Catholic boarding school.

Edge says he grew up in a small town where there wasn't much support for a young gay man.

"I struggled with identity problems, to accept and love who I am," said Edge. "My journey touched on many of the same points that we bring to the stage."

Bare: A Pop Opera, presented by Toto Too Theatre Company, explores LGBTQ themes with heartfelt songs and show-stopping dance numbers.

Where: The Gladstone Theatre, 910 Gladstone Ave.

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The play runs until Mar. 7.

Cost: Tickets range from $24 to $40 and can be purchased here.