Local musicians shine for the weekend

Silent Winters, Scary Bear Soundtrack and Rakestar Arkestra take local stages this weekend.

Music to melt into spring

Nestled within the harmonies of folk duo Olenka Bastian and Jonathan Chandler, there is a deep sense of stillness and calm. They call themselves Silent Winters, a name that aptly conjures the space the singers create with their beautiful music.

"You know, when there's a super heavy snowfall and you go outside, and there's just silence because the snowflakes are absorbing all the sound," said Chandler.

"That to me is what Silent Winters is."

Silent Winters began as a side project of Ottawa indie group Amos The Transparent. In 2017 they began by recording an acclaimed collection of ethereal lullabies written by Bastian, who is influenced by the strong tradition of Ukrainian choral music.

For their second album they dove into the history of LeBreton Flats, writing original songs about the area that was once a thriving community that welcomed new immigrants. Their next recording, appropriately, will be a Christmas album.

Where: Mill Road Community Space, 8 Rue Mill, Chelsea.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 advance or at the door. They can be purchased online here.

Pump up the jam

It's got a beat and you can dance to it. Local group Scary Bear Soundtrack delivers a fresh take on a vintage 80s vibe with danceable dreamy synth pop laced with provocative lyrics on sexual politics.

Fronted by Gloria Guns, the band layers synths with three-part harmonies and plenty of guitar reverb.

On Saturday night the musicians are adding clarinet and French horn to augment the sound at a vinyl release party for their latest LP Boomerang Kids.

Where: Black Squirrel Books, 1073 Bank St.

When: Saturday 9 p.m.

Cost: $15 at the door.

Astral Jazz

Legendary jazz astronaut Sun Ra (1914 –1993) believed he'd visited Saturn and returned with boundary defying music that was simply out of this galaxy. He dubbed his band of musical explorers the Intergalactic Research Arkestra.and they improvised on stage in glittery futuristic costumes adorned with emblems from ancient Egypt.

A couple of decades ago a loose collection of formidable Ottawa jazz musicians, united by their love for Ra, formed Rakestar Arkestra and they continue to keep his innovative spirit alive.

"He's the most openly creative mind I can think of in jazz," said pianist Rory Magill.

"He gave people the freedom to express themselves ... to take the music further and further."