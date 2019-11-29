A provocative play told with humour and wry insight, a musical welcome to winter and a mesmerizing exhibition of Indigenous art from around the world top this weekend's list.

Cottagers and Indians

In Cottagers and Indians at the Great Canadian Theatre Company, conflict sprouts when an Indigenous farmer plants wild rice along a lakeshore dotted with summer cottages.

Philippa Domville plays Maureen, the distressed cottage owner who's up in arms about the unsightly plants suddenly spoiling her view of the lake, not to mention her property value. Herbie Barnes is Arthur, the farmer who's carrying on a family tradition in hopes of creating a sustainable food source.

Philippa Domville plays Maureen, who's growing increasingly unhappy about the view from her cottage. (Andrew Alexander)

"She's talking about the 20 years that she's owned the cottage, and I'm talking about the thousands and thousands of years that my people survived on these lakes," Barnes observed.

Award-winning Ojibway playwright Drew Hayden Taylor has a special gift for tackling troubling issues with a spoonful of sugar, turning divisive situations into opportunities for both laughter and insight. There are no villains in his telling of this story, just people with very different perspectives and histories who need to learn from each other.

The story is based on a real-life dispute that flared up between cottagers and the Indigenous community in Ontario's Karwartha Lakes region, Hayden Taylor's home.

Where: GCTC, 1233 Wellington St. W.

When: Friday 8 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. The play runs until Dec. 15.

Cost: Tickets range from $39 to $55 and can be purchased here.

Canadian winterscapes

The Algonquin Ensemble performs music inspired by the art of the Group of Seven and Tom Thomson. (Algonquin Ensemble)

The Algonquin Ensemble is ushering in the harsh winter months with gentle music. The musicians know that not everyone is thrilled about the cold temperatures and dwindling daylight, so they want to accentuate the beauty of the season with both original tunes and old chestnuts.

The group is made up of singer-songwriter and guitarist Terry Tufts, pianist Kathryn Briggs, John Geggie on double bass, Lisa Moody on viola, violinist Laura Nerenberg and cellist Margaret Maria.

"We get so bogged down in the negative," Briggs said, "but when it comes to winter, if we could just slow down and appreciate the beauty around us, we'd be so much happier."

As the musicians perform, they'll project photographs and artwork celebrating the season of snow.

Where and When: Saturday 7:30 p.m. at First Unitarian Congregation, 30 Cleary Ave. Sunday 7:30 p.m. at Almonte United Church, Almonte, Ont.

Cost: $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.

Explosion of creativity

Mi'kmaw artist Jordan Bennett's installation Tepkik, on display at the National Gallery of Canada. ( Jordan Bennett )

Seventy Indigenous artists from every corner of the globe have packed the National Gallery of Canada with a mesmerizing display of creativity. It's big, it's colourful — it's art you can crawl into, climb up, touch and play with.

Each piece, from hand-stitched fabrics to huge interactive installations and wall murals, tells a unique story.

Mata Aho Collective is a collaboration between four Māori women who produce large-scale fibre-based works commenting on the complexity of Māori lives. ( Mato Aho Collective )

Àbadakone | Continuous Fire | Feu continuel is a testament to the boundless artistic expression that's happening all around us and against all odds, and it's all gathered under one roof in Ottawa until the spring.