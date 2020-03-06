New music, serene photography — and an elephant slide

This weekend features two new exhibitions — one that's about wit and whimsy, the other about solace and contemplation — plus new music for International Women's Day.

A Canadian original

At the time abstract expressionism was all the rage in the art world, Canadian artist Russell Yuristy found himself turning instead to his memories of rural life and his experiences growing up.

The French side of Russell Yuristy's Bilingual Banana, part of the whimsical retrospective of the artist's work at OAG. (MacKenzie Art Gallery) "I discovered I liked telling stories," said the 84-year-old artist, who began drawing and painting and working with ceramics in the then-unfashionable figurative style.

He's now the focus of a new retrospective, Russell Yuristy: The Inside of Elephants and All Kinds of Things, currently on at the Ottawa Art Gallery (OAG).

At 84, artist Russell Yuristy is still turning a whimsical eye on the world through work such as this slide in the shape of an elephant, which can be found at the Ottawa Art Gallery. 0:10

Yuristy turns a whimsical eye on the world around him, inviting a childlike engagement with his portrayals of fish, bears and other wildlife.

Kids of any age can climb inside an elephant's head and slide down, or simply wonder at the fantastical tales his canvases tell.

Where: Ottawa Art Gallery, 50 Mackenzie Bridge

When: OAG is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the week, with the opening reception taking place March 11 from 6 to 9. p.m.

Cost: Free

Singer-songwriter and pianist Sophie D’Orléans debuts new material this Sunday at Cinqhole. (Hingman Leung)

I am woman

It's no coincidence that Sophie D'Orléans chose to debut new music on International Woman's Day.

The local singer-songwriter says it was the strong women in her family who gave her the courage to embark on a career in music.

"I am completely inspired by the women in my life," said D'Orléans, noting that her newest song, "From Me," began with a question.

"I started asking myself, what would I tell my younger self? ... Then I wanted to ask women with more experience in my life what they would tell their younger selves, so that I could learn from their experience. And that's kind of how the song sprouted."

D'Orléans will join an all-female lineup of musicians Sunday evening, with proceeds from the event going to Girls + Music, a support network for aspiring rock 'n' rollers.

Where: Cinqhole, 5 Fairmont Ave, Unit B (Behind the Bridgehead on Wellington St. W).

When: Sunday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Cost: $12 advance, $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased here.

The Synagogue of Santa Maria La Blanca in Toledo, Spain, one of the many images of spiritual tranquility featured in photographer Jennifer Dickson's latest exhibition. (Jennifer Dickson)

A sense of peace

If you're looking for a sanctuary of solace and contemplation, The Credo Project might be for you.

In her new exhibition at the OAG, Ottawa art photographer Jennifer Dickson has chosen images from her travels around the world that capture the inner sanctums and welcoming architecture of places of worship.

Dickson says she hopes her photographs of sacred sights — including synagogues, cathedrals and mosques — will inspire the sense of a shared commonality among humankind, no matter the belief system.

"The idea is to create a small, quiet, tranquil space that will force people to stop, to sit down, to look and to experience the power of beauty." said Dickson.