New music, serene photography — and an elephant slide
Russell Yuristy's new exhibition at the OAG show's he's a child at heart
This weekend features two new exhibitions — one that's about wit and whimsy, the other about solace and contemplation — plus new music for International Women's Day.
A Canadian original
At the time abstract expressionism was all the rage in the art world, Canadian artist Russell Yuristy found himself turning instead to his memories of rural life and his experiences growing up.
He's now the focus of a new retrospective, Russell Yuristy: The Inside of Elephants and All Kinds of Things, currently on at the Ottawa Art Gallery (OAG).
Yuristy turns a whimsical eye on the world around him, inviting a childlike engagement with his portrayals of fish, bears and other wildlife.
Kids of any age can climb inside an elephant's head and slide down, or simply wonder at the fantastical tales his canvases tell.
- Where: Ottawa Art Gallery, 50 Mackenzie Bridge
- When: OAG is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the week, with the opening reception taking place March 11 from 6 to 9. p.m.
- Cost: Free
I am woman
It's no coincidence that Sophie D'Orléans chose to debut new music on International Woman's Day.
The local singer-songwriter says it was the strong women in her family who gave her the courage to embark on a career in music.
"I am completely inspired by the women in my life," said D'Orléans, noting that her newest song, "From Me," began with a question.
"I started asking myself, what would I tell my younger self? ... Then I wanted to ask women with more experience in my life what they would tell their younger selves, so that I could learn from their experience. And that's kind of how the song sprouted."
D'Orléans will join an all-female lineup of musicians Sunday evening, with proceeds from the event going to Girls + Music, a support network for aspiring rock 'n' rollers.
- Where: Cinqhole, 5 Fairmont Ave, Unit B (Behind the Bridgehead on Wellington St. W).
- When: Sunday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m.
- Cost: $12 advance, $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased here.
A sense of peace
If you're looking for a sanctuary of solace and contemplation, The Credo Project might be for you.
In her new exhibition at the OAG, Ottawa art photographer Jennifer Dickson has chosen images from her travels around the world that capture the inner sanctums and welcoming architecture of places of worship.
Dickson says she hopes her photographs of sacred sights — including synagogues, cathedrals and mosques — will inspire the sense of a shared commonality among humankind, no matter the belief system.
"The idea is to create a small, quiet, tranquil space that will force people to stop, to sit down, to look and to experience the power of beauty." said Dickson.
- Where: Ottawa Art Gallery, 50 Mackenzie Bridge.
- When: The exhibition runs until July 26.
- Admission: Free