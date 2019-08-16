3 things to do at Westboro Fuse Street Festival this weekend

The Westboro Fuse Street Festival takes over several blocks of Richmond Road this weekend for street performers, music, roller skating and The Princess Bride. And it's all free.

Odds are good

Power pop at its best, the Odds were one of the hottest alternative rock acts of the 90s, coming of age at a heady time for Canadian alternative music, as Sloan, the Tragically Hip, 54/40 and others climbed the charts. In a few short years, the band turned out a profusion of infectious melodies and inventive, whimsical lyrics backed by tight vocal harmonies and driving guitar.

"We write songs for that radio station in our heads or our hearts," said Craig Northsey, vocalist and guitarist with the band.

"I think a lot of times we want to say something interesting or serious but we couch it in all those melodies so it goes down like a spoonful of sugar," said Northsey.

Expect hits including Someone Who's Cool, Eat My Brain and Truth Untold — as well as bright new tunes.

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Westboro Fuse Street Festival, Richmond Road between McRae and Roosevelt avenues.

Cost: Free.

As You Wish

Relive the magic when Capital Pop-up Cinema presents a free outdoor screening of Rob Reiner's 1987 classic, The Princess Bride.

When: Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

Where: Westboro Fuse Street Festival.

A free screening of 'The Princess Bride' takes place at the Westboro Fuse Street Fair Saturday night.

Summer songs

It's an unusual collaboration that came out of a serendipitous encounter. Last year, 14-year-old Pei Pilgrim was sitting in the audience when rapper Peter Joynt, a.k.a The Joynt, delivered a motivational talk at her school. His positive message prompted Pilgrim to contact the rapper for advice on a musical career.

The Joynt is best known for his hip hop tributes to his hometown and the Ottawa Senators. He also has a stutter, a condition that disappears when he raps.

Music collaborators Peter Joynt and Pei Pilgrim. (Sandra Abma/CBC)

Pilgrim is multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter and all-round musical dynamo who has been making music since she was five.

Just a couple of months after they met the duo recorded music as Pei and The Joynt. Their first single, Loving This Feeling, was dubbed Ottawa's song of the summer. Today they're continuing to make joyful, upbeat tunes together.

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Main stage at the Westboro Fuse Street Festival on Richmond Road.

Cost: Free.

New SAW

A lot has changed for the artist-run SAW Gallery at Ottawa's Arts Court.

No longer a basement dweller with leaky pipes and dim garage lights, the gallery has expanded and moved

two flights up to an airy bright space loaded with upgrades and sleek display cases.

Curator Jason St-Laurent stands in front of Kent Monkman work at new gallery space. (Sandra Abma/CBC) What hasn't changed is the gallery's attitude. It has always prided itself on being edgy and provocative — portraying contemporary urban life and focusing on issues of diversity and gender identity.

Curator Jason St-Laurent said SAW's provocative new exhibition, Sex Life, shows that even with posh new digs the gallery is not playing it safe.

"Sex Life is a way to let the community know that we're still firmly anti-censorship," said St-Laurent of some of the explicit content. "We wanted to make it clear that SAW is still the same spunky space that was opened by a bunch of activists and artists in 1973."

Where: SAW Gallery, 67 Nicholas St.

When: Sex Life runs until Sept. 28.

Cost: Free.