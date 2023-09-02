Why a museum trip may just be what the doctor ordered

A trip to the doctor's may soon be followed by a trip to one Ottawa museum.

The Canadian Museum of Nature is collaborating with PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program that encourages health-care providers to prescribe trips to the great outdoors.

"There's a huge amount of benefits for nature time, across a wide variety of different health conditions," said Dr. Melissa Lem, president of Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment.

The family physician is also the director of the PaRx program with the BC Parks Foundation.

"We like to say with our program that nature time should be the fourth pillar of health," she told CBC Radio's All In A Day last week. "[It's] just as important as a healthy diet, exercise and sleep at promoting a healthy lifestyle."

Awe-inspiring sights good for health

Lem said such a trip would be considered a form of social prescribing, in which health-care professionals recommend experiences like visiting galleries or spending time outside.

Such escapes can give the person a well-needed break from monotony and inspire awe, Lem said.

A prescription for museum passes can also help entire families de-stress, with Lem adding that even looking at photos or listening to nature has proven to be beneficial.

A 3D model of the earth spins in the main hall of the Canadian Museum of Nature. One family physician says trips to nature should be considered the forth pillar of health alongside diet, exercise and sleep. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

"There's actually evidence showing that people who spend time surrounded by the interesting and awe-inspiring sights of different galleries — that that can reduce anxiety," she said. "It can reduce stress and even chronic pain."

Angeline Laffin, vice-president of experience and engagement at the Canadian Museum of Nature, said there's enough wonder at the museum to fill any prescription.

"We actually have live creatures here that you'd be pretty hard-pressed, I think, to find on your own in nature — whether that be a sea cucumber or a sea stars," Laffin told All In A Day.

"So we give you an opportunity to interact firsthand and to really experience it."

Any regulated health professional registered in the PaRx program — of which there are more than 11,000 — can prescribe museum passes, Lem said. That includes nurses, psychologists, psychotherapists and occupational therapists.

All in a Day 10:01 Canadian Museum of Nature joins PaRx nature-prescription program Dr. Melissa Lem, director of PaRx and Angeline Laffin, vice president of the Museum of Nature explain how a prescription to the museum may improve your health.

Once a patient has the prescription, they simply need to visit the museum when it's open and don't need to reserve in advance.

Laffin said museum staff are well aware that visiting the museum is good for one's well-being, calling it a win-win partnership.

"We want people to fall in love with nature," Laffin said.

"We want them to spend time [here] and then we want them to — even more importantly — leave and feel compelled about loving nature and doing things to preserve it."