Microbes at the Museum of Nature

A new exhibition at the Canadian Museum of Nature takes visitors inside their inner zoo — revealing the microbes that play a role in human health.

"People may not know they are actually more microbe than they are human," Nicole Dupuis, an exhibition developer at the museum, told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"They help digest the food that we eat, they help improve our moods — basically they're there profiting from the things that we eat but they also give a lot in return."

Me & My Microbes: The Zoo Inside You opened at the Canadian Museum of Nature Dec. 20 and runs until March 29, 2020.

It takes visitors inside the human body making germs invisible to the human eye larger than life and revealing the many jobs they do.

The exhibition shows how the immune system attacks infections and how microbes multitask in curious ways, like Brevibacterium linens — a bacteria responsible for foot odour and used to ferment cheese like Muenster and Limberger.

At the Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit, Me & My Microbes: The Zoo Inside You, kids can sniff different microbes as part of a sensory experience. (Canadian Museum of Nature)

The exhibition also covers Toxoplasma gondii — a microbe spread by cats — which may have a role in affecting the behaviour of human hosts.

"Basically if you have a cat chances are incredibly high that you are infected by this microbe," said Dupuis.

"Studies do show that men who are infected with this microbe are more likely to be sloppy dressers and women who are infected tend to be neater dressers."

The exhibition features videos, games, larger-than-life reproductions, art and sensory experiences — like smell. Kids walk away with a greater appreciation for the trillion microbes living on our bodies, Dupuis said.

The museum worked with the University of Calgary's International Microbiome Centre to put together the science behind the exhibit.