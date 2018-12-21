Slow it down during the holidays with soothing tunes and furry friends

After the festivities, enjoy some down time with a bunch of lazy animals or relax to the joys of music.

Slow down, you move too fast

A menagerie of sleepy and sluggish rattle snakes, two-toed sloths, tortoises and green iguanas have mastered the virtues of taking it easy while successfully surviving the law of the jungle.

They're all kicking back in the new exhibition Survival of the Slowest at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Not just a vindication for couch potatoes, the show sheds a new perspective on how the most leisurely of creatures may actually have an evolutionary advantage over busier animals.

"There's some major disadvantages if an animal is fast," said Paul Raymond Goulet, who is best known as Little Ray of Little Ray's Nature Centres. Goulet says faster animals require a lot of calories so they need to be constantly on the hunt for food.

"If you're a sloth, who basically sits around all day and eats plants, they don't need much energy. So they can basically just chill and sit around."

Words to live by.

Where: Canadian Museum of Nature, 240 McLeod St.

When: The exhibition runs until April 22.

Cost: Tickets (which include admission to the entire museum) run from $18.50 for children to $22.50 for adults and can be purchased here.

Love of music

13-year-old Victor Toma practices at least four hours a day at the piano but he's driven by his love for the music.

"Music makes me very happy," said Toma, who played his first public performance at the age of four.

13 year-old Victor Toma has dreams of being a concert pianist. (Toma family)

"Music has helped me understand human emotions," said Toma. "It teaches me about history and other cultures."

The young musician, who one day hopes to be a concert pianist, performs a selection of Bach, Rachmaninoff, Grieg and Debussy as part of the recital series at St Luke's Anglican Church.

Where: St. Luke's Anglican Church, 760 Somerset St. W.

When: Sunday, Dec.30 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: By donation.

Then and now; Victor Toma in 2010 and today. 1:12

Beautiful

It's the kind of Broadway musical that leaves theatregoers a little brighter, humming the tunes long after the show.

Beautiful — The Carole King Musical pays tribute to the trials and triumphs of singer-songwriter Carole King.

Sarah Bockel as Carole King in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. (Broadway Across Canada)

The musical spans from her days as a songwriting duo with husband Gerry Goffin at the legendary Brill Building in New York City to her soaring solo career and the release of her seminal album Tapestry.

All the hits are on full display as well as snappy banter and a bird's eye view of an exciting chapter in American music making.

Where: Southam Hall, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: From Jan. 1 to Jan. 6, with two performances on the Saturday and Sunday.

Cost: Tickets start at $91.15 and can be purchased here.



