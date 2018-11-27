Musab A-Noor found not criminally responsible for killing sisters

An Ottawa man who stabbed his two sisters to death in December 2016 has been deemed not criminally responsible.

Musab A-Noor was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder after his sisters, Nasiba and Asma A-Noor, were found dead in their home on McCarthy Road Dec. 16, 2016.

He has been in psychiatric care since his arrest and was found several times to be unfit to stand trial.

His lawyer Samir Adam confirmed the finding on Monday, which ends the criminal proceedings against him.

A-Noor will remain in psychiatric care.

Adam said the decision to have A-Noor designated not criminally responsible was the joint recommendation of the crown and defence and A-Noor was experiencing hallucinations at the time of the killings.