Man injured in Murray Street stabbing

A 44-year-old man was seriously injured during a stabbing near the ByWard Market Friday evening.

Police said they found the man with serious injuries just outside a building on 380 Murray St. at around 4:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital immediately, and is now in stable condition, police said Saturday morning.

<a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> responded to a stabbing incident at approx. 4:20pm in the 300 block of Murray Street. A male was located with serious injuries and transported to a local hospital. Investigators are on scene. Info? contact Central Criminal Investigations at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166. —@OttawaPolice

A man, 35, was arrested and charged shortly after the incident, police said.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He is expected to appear in court Saturday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.