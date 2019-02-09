Skip to Main Content
Man injured in Murray Street stabbing

A 44-year-old man was seriously injured during a stabbing at the ByWard Market Friday evening.

Police were called to 380 Murray St. where they found a male victim with serious injuries, police say. (CBC)

A 44-year-old man was seriously injured during a stabbing near the ByWard Market Friday evening. 

Police said they found the man with serious injuries just outside a building on 380 Murray St. at around 4:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital immediately, and is now in stable condition, police said Saturday morning.

A man, 35, was arrested and charged shortly after the incident, police said. 

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon. 

He is expected to appear in court Saturday morning. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

